Palm Beach County seniors celebrating with in-person graduations Monday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order for high school seniors in Palm Beach County. The district is celebrating their achievements with the return of in-person ceremonies.

Last year the ceremonies were all virtual due to the pandemic. Many senior events such as prom and grad were also canceled.

This time around both students and teachers are looking forward to returning to a sense or normalcy.

Roughly 14,000 students will be graduating this month.

On Monday, the Santaluces Chiefs kicked of the in-person ceremonies for Palm Beach County at the Expo Center Fairgrounds.

The school district has been planning for this moment since August and although there a few changes students will still be able to experience a somewhat traditional graduation.

Everyone will be wearing a face mask and there won’t be any handshakes.

Students and families will be seated in two separate rooms however parents will still get the chance to see their senior in person donning their cap and gown, walk across the stage and receive their diploma cover.

Each ceremony is also being streamed online on the school districts website.

To watch, click here.