Palm Beach County seniors celebrating in-person graduations

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order for high school seniors in Palm Beach County. The School District of Palm Beach County is celebrating their achievements on Monday with the return of in-person ceremonies.

Last year's graduation ceremonies were all virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this time around, both students and teachers are looking forward to returning to a sense or normalcy.

Roughly 16,000 Palm Beach County students will be graduating this month, district officials said.

The Santaluces Community High School Chiefs kicked off the in-person ceremonies on Monday morning at the Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

The school district has been planning for this moment since August, and although there are a few safety changes, students will still be able to experience a somewhat traditional graduation.

Everyone will be required to wear a face mask inside the Expo Center, and there won’t be any handshakes.

Students and families will be seated in two separate rooms. However, parents will still get the chance to see their senior donning their cap and gown, walking across the stage, and receiving their diploma cover.

Each ceremony is also being streamed online on the school district's website. You can watch the ceremonies and see a full graduation schedule for the School District of Palm Beach County by clicking here.