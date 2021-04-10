Palm Beach County schools working on returning all kids to classroom learning this fall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board is making critical decisions for fall. Among the most notable plans, the return to traditional in-person learning when the new school year starts in August.

The district released a video from Superintendent Fennoy about that plan.

"Based on the improving landscape of the pandemic, the state's strict stance that K-12 campuses must remain open and data supporting the tremendously enhanced student engagement of in-person instruction. A full return to brick and mortar is anticipated and in the best interest of our students and staff," he said.

Superintendent Fennoy went on to say eliminating distance learning will put an end to blended instruction and thanked teachers for what they've done this past year.

"This is not what they signed up for when they became teachers, but they did it anyway. They rose to the needs of our students because they are drive, dedicated, and invested," he said.

A number of parents said it's about time a decision was made.

"I think it's great, honestly. I think kids need it, I think it's important for kids to share in the comradery with other children, I think they learn to adjust and overcome," Rafael Moronta said.

Roberto Tinoco agrees with Moronta.

"I'm absolutely in favor of that. I think it's a good thing for the kids. They need to socialize, go out and be with other kids," he said.

Fennoy said he thought it was a good idea to give parents a heads up as early as possible.

As for those who don't want their kids to return there's "Palm Beach Virtual School," which is an option for elementary, middle, and high school students.

"Unlike distance learning in which the same educators are teaching in-person and virtual students, Palm Beach Virtual is a separate program with its own staff of instructors," he said.

