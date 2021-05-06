Palm Beach County schools to reopen playgrounds, allow for optional mask use outdoors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — School leaders in Palm Beach County announced Wednesday its plan to reopen playgrounds and allow for optional mask use while outdoors.

The school board discussed a policy change that would no longer require mask use during outdoor activities.

Superintendent Donald Fennoy said he would like to get a communication sent out to families in the coming days.

"We have to give ourselves a little PR too. And by putting that out in a communication that is a positive communication that we are listening. And I think it is the first step," said school board member Karen Brill.

The school board did not give a date for when the playgrounds will open.