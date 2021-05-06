Watch

Palm Beach County schools to reopen playgrounds, allow for optional mask use outdoors

School leaders in Palm Beach County announced Wednesday its plan to reopen playgrounds and allow for optional mask use while outdoors.
Posted at 10:30 PM, May 05, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — School leaders in Palm Beach County announced Wednesday its plan to reopen playgrounds and allow for optional mask use while outdoors.

The school board discussed a policy change that would no longer require mask use during outdoor activities.

Superintendent Donald Fennoy said he would like to get a communication sent out to families in the coming days.

"We have to give ourselves a little PR too. And by putting that out in a communication that is a positive communication that we are listening. And I think it is the first step," said school board member Karen Brill.

The school board did not give a date for when the playgrounds will open.

