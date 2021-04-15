Palm Beach County School District Police Chief Frank Kitzerow resigns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County School District Police Chief Frank Kitzerow is resigning, the district announced Thursday night.

Chief Kitzerow has a 40-year career in law enforcement. He became the district's police chief in July 2018 after running Jupiter's police department for 13 years.

The school district said Kitzerow wrote a letter to Superintendent Donald Fennoy stating, "During my tenure, I have achieved the innovative goals that I set for school safety and security. All of this progress, and my confidence in the team presently in place, were very instrumental in my decision to take on new challenges outside of the District.”

It's not yet clear when Kitzerow’s last day with the district will be or who will be named as his replacement. The school district said that information is forthcoming.

Fennoy thanked Kitzerow for his dedication to the safety and security of students and staff.

“Chief Kitzerow often says, being safe and feeling safe are two different things. Thanks to Chief Kitzerow and his exceptional leadership and vision, we all feel safe,” Fennoy said.

