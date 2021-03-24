Palm Beach County School District launches survey for strategic plan goals

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As the School District of Palm Beach County formulates its strategic plan for the next five years, leaders want to hear feedback from the community.

The district launched a six-question online survey for parents, students, community members and staff to weigh in on the areas of focus for the next three to five years.

This type of planning takes on new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic as so many students have fallen behind. Making up for the 'COVID slide' will likely be a big focus, as district leaders have said it will take some struggling students years to recover.

The previous five-year strategic plan included goals such as increasing the third grade reading level, ensuring high school readiness, increasing the high school graduation rate and fostering post-graduate success.

The survey will be available online until April 9.

The school board is tentatively scheduled to review a draft of the district's goals on May 19. The goal is to have the new strategic plan approved by the first day of the new school year in August.

To complete the survey, click here.

You can find more information about developing the strategic plan here and a presentation on the previous strategic plan is available here.