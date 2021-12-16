Palm Beach County School District approves 24/7 tutoring service

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District has approved a 24-hour tutoring service for its students.

Councilmember Alexandria Ayala said the project is called "Paper."

"It's 24-7 online access on an app where you can chat with tutors in any language on any topic," she said.

Ayala said the system is based on the Socratic method of academics, which means they won't give the student the answer but work with them through the process to get from A to B.

The district hopes this will close the divide in academics among students.

"We want to make sure that education is something that's not just in the classroom and feels like a burden," Ayala said. " It's something you enjoy taking part in, even at home."

Julio Fuentes's daughter Gabriella is a sophomore at Suncoast High School. She is in advanced math and at times there are equations he and her daughter can’t figure out on their own.

“Some problems she brings to me and her mom and we just can’t figure it out," Julio said. "So, again, having access to that 24/7 tutor is something we most definitely will be using."

The tutoring service will cost just over a million dollars. Since it passed tonight, the system is expected to be up and running Thursday.