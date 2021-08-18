Palm Beach County School Board to meet for first time since school started

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday evening, the Palm Beach County School Board will meet for the first time since students returned to the classroom last Tuesday. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

COVID-19 cases and masks are expected to be hot topics among parents. Most recent numbers show more students opting out of the mask requirement, with the total now approaching 10,000. That's still a very small percentage of the more than 167,000 students in the district.

Some parents who don't agree with the requirement plan to rally and speak at the board meeting this evening.

As of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID cases in Palm Beach County Schools is nearing 700 with close to 600 of them students.

During the meeting, the school board is set to approve a set of policies for students and employees that outline COVID-19 protocols. To read more about them, click here.

Also this morning, Superintendent Mike Burke and area board member Barbara McQuinn will be speaking at a Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Event.