COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County schools 'manageable,' Superintendent Michael Burke says

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach County's new superintendent of public schools said Wednesday he believes he's gone as far as he legally can with mandating face masks for students, adding that the current amount of COVID-19 cases in schools is manageable.

According to the latest numbers from the School District of Palm Beach County, nearly 10,000 of the 167,000 students enrolled this academic year have opted out of wearing facial coverings in school.

Superintendent Michael Burke told WPTV on Wednesday he wants to see what school board members have to say about removing that opt out provision before he makes any decisions.

The Florida Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to penalize school districts in Broward and Alachua counties for mandating face masks in schools without offering children the choice to opt out.

Under an emergency order issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, parents have the final say over whether their children should wear masks in school.

The School District of Palm Beach County said there have been 704 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Aug. 10, including 608 students and 96 employees.

More than 1,700 students have been told to stay home for possible COVID-19 exposure.

Burke said he believes the case count is manageable when you look at the overall size of the school district, which is the tenth-largest in the country.

The superintendent added the district is working on fine-tuning some of its procedures for children who have to stay home and quarantine, making sure that if a student is vaccinated, he or she can go right back into the classroom immediately.

Burke said he held an emergency meeting with school principals on Tuesday to go over some of those logistics.

"There are some nuances to work through, particularly with vaccinated students," Burke said. "If students are vaccinated with no symptoms, we're able to get them right back into class. So that’s a good incentive for our families to consider."

Burke said the biggest challenge he sees for the school year is staffing.

"COVID is impacting our ability to keep people in our schools," Burke said. "We're losing bus drivers to quarantine and COVID cases. We have to send home teachers on occasion. So just keeping enough manpower to keep this big district running every day. To me that will be the greatest challenge."

The Palm Beach County School Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. for the first time since the new school year began on Aug. 10.

Board members are set to approve a set of policies for students and employees that outline COVID-19 protocols for the district. You can read more about them by clicking here.

St. Lucie Public Schools said there have been 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first day of school on Aug. 10, including 132 students and 56 employees.

The Martin County School District has had 56 cases, the School District of Indian River County has had 58 cases, and the Okeechobee County School District has had 45 cases during the 2021/22 academic year.