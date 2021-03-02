Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

Martin County School District workshop to address student mental health

Virtual meeting scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Martin County School District sign
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 14:11:09-05

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County School District is holding a virtual meeting to lay out the services available to support the mental health of students.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida | State of Education

The meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday at 6 p.m.

School officials are presenting informational workshops on different topics each month.

Parents or guardians who would like the opportunity to ask questions must register for the session.

The public can also access the workshop live on YouTube, but will not be able to submit questions during the live session.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Resources and Information
We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast