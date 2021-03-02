Martin County School District workshop to address student mental health

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County School District is holding a virtual meeting to lay out the services available to support the mental health of students.

The meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday at 6 p.m.

School officials are presenting informational workshops on different topics each month.

Parents or guardians who would like the opportunity to ask questions must register for the session.

The public can also access the workshop live on YouTube, but will not be able to submit questions during the live session.