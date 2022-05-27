Martin County School District to distribute meals to children throughout the summer

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County School District announced Friday that it will continue to offer meals to children 18 and under during the summer.
Meal distribution will start Tuesday, May 31.
The district said there are no income restrictions.
Breakfast and lunches will be available for children at the following sites:
Bessey Creek Elementary School
2201 SW Matheson Ave.
Palm City, FL 34990
Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Felix A. Williams Elementary School
401 NW Baker Rd.
Stuart, FL 34994
Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Hobe Sound Elementary School
11555 SE Gomes Ave.
Hobe Sound, FL 33455
Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
J.D. Parker Elementary School
1010 SE 10th St.
Stuart, FL 34996
Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Pinewood Elementary School
5200 SE Willoughby Blvd.
Stuart, FL 34997
Breakfast: 7:00 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Port Salerno Elementary School
3260 SE Lionel Terr.
Stuart, FL 34997
Breakfast: 7:00 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Warfield Elementary School
15260 SW 150th St.
Indiantown, FL 34956
Breakfast: 7:00 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Food & Nutrition Services at (772) 223-2655 or AskFNS@martinschools.org.