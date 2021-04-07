Martin County School Board ratifies tentative agreement regarding teacher pay raise

STUART, Fla. — Martin County teachers are now one step closer to receiving raises promised to them nearly one year ago by Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Tuesday, the Martin County School District ratified the tentative agreement reached last week, setting the new minimum teacher salary at $45,200.

Veteran teachers already making that amount are receiving permanent raises between $800 and $1000, depending on years of experience.

Now that the agreement has been ratified by the school board, a majority of members from the Martin County Education Association must approve the agreement.

"We're ratifying it pending their successful ratification," said Martin County School District Superintendent Dr. John Millay. "We're trying to move as quickly through this. We bargain in good faith so there's trust on both sides."

If that happens, the agreement will then be sent to the Florida Department of Education.

The money for the raises will then be released and teachers will begin to receive the agreed-upon amount of money in a lump son retroactive to the beginning of the school year.

