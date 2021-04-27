Martin County could give teachers bonuses for working summer school

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County School Board will hold an emergency meeting today where board members are expected to approve bonuses for eligible instructional and support employees who work summer programs.

The one-time, lump-sum bonus will be up to $1,000 for bargaining unit-eligible employees who work a Martin County School District-approved summer program assignment during the month of June.

The incentive will provide a boost to educators who go the extra mile this summer after such a challenging school year.

Like other school districts across our area, Martin County is planning a more comprehensive summer school program to try to make up for learning losses caused by the pandemic and prevent them from getting worse.

"As the district continues preparing for summer instruction and other enrichment opportunities to address gaps and prevent learning loss, we recognize the importance of providing our bargaining unit-eligible employees with the opportunity to earn additional compensation for continuing to serve our students and schools during the month of June," said Superintendent John Millay.

The school board is expected to approve the agreement with bargaining units during an emergency meeting that will begin after a 3 p.m. workshop on Tuesday.

You can learn more about summer school in Martin County by clicking here.