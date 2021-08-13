Jensen Beach High School seniors continue tradition painting school parking spots

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Jensen Beach High School seniors are creating memories they'll remember long after they finish school.

Each senior who purchases a parking spot is able to paint it in any way in which they choose.

WPTV

"It doesn't really have a meaning behind it, I just thought it was a really cool design and then I decided to add my initials just for some personalization," said Angelina Arguelles, a senior.

The tradition that started in 2019 is unique in Martin County to the Falcons.

"It's really cool to say that we kind of have this as our own little tradition and just bragging rights, always good for school spirit," said Arguelles.

WPTV

In 2020, the school spirit suffered when many seniors were learning from home during the pandemic.

The school's principal, Lori Vogel, said not as many spots were purchased.

This year, she said the class is looking to rebound.

"They're very spirited. You can tell from the spots and all the paintings that's already taken place in just the first two days of school," said Vogel.

WPTV

While some spots are filled with funny pictures or quotes, others are meant to serve as inspiration.

WPTV

"This is just something in my family, a tradition, and I want to go serve my country," said Stephen Strom, a senior who painted a soldier. "Hopefully I can go to West Point and then give back to the country where I live."

"Besides the painting itself, I have these numbers here. Is weight classes I've wrestled at the past few years for wrestling because I've wrestled on varsity the past three years of my life," said Matt O'Hara, a senior.

"I think it's really important to them and they're really proud of it," said Vogel. "It's something they'll take with them. This is a memory from their senior year they got to do."

