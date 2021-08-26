Indian River County School superintendent explains reasoning for new mask mandate

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some parents in Indian River County are upset with the school district's new mask mandate that was passed Tuesday night.

"I think instead of fighting Governor Ron DeSantis, maybe some issues could have been resolved by reaching out to the governor's office and saying, guys, we're up to X amount of staff and students who are now out due to this virus, we need extra help from you guys," said Cody Holcomb, a parent.

Superintendent Dr. David Moore said on Wednesday that the 2021 school year is already proving to be challenging.

"What we've experienced in the first two and a half weeks of school absolutely is a new environment," said Dr. Moore. "This is 1000 times worse than at any point it was last year."

The new mandate is set to go into effect on Monday, Aug. 30, and will last until Sept. 15 unless it is extended by board members.

It also only applies to Pre-K through 8th grade.

"Our high schools are larger schools," said Dr. Moore. "Their mitigation strategies are working at a better pace."

According to the district's COVID dashboard, 98 staff members have so far tested positive for COVID.

Sixty of them work in grades Pre-K through 8th grade.

"Our job is to provide a free and appropriate public education for all students and when you don't have teachers, you don't have support staff, you can't do that," said Dr. Moore.

Dr. Moore said as many as 10 district support staff members are having to put their work on pause to fill in as classroom teachers while full-time teachers are sick or quarantined.

"I do sympathize with parents who feel that we're somehow we're encroaching but we have to keep schools open," Jennifer Freeland, President of Indian River County Education Association. "If we're going to keep them open, there's no way to do it without protecting people."

Dr. Moore said the board plans to monitor cases over the next two weeks and will revisit the mandate at its Sept. 14 meeting.

