VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Indian River County School District wants to help the "Smash the Stigma" when it comes to talking about mental health concerns.

The district is holding a coffee and conversation event for families and staff.

A panel of mental health experts will be part of a Zoom meeting Thursday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m.

The Zoom meeting ID is 937-2769-3712.

Participants will have a chance to win a $25 gift card, courtesy of Orangetheory Fitness.