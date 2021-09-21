Indian River County School District rolls out new tier-system mask policy

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — School district officials in Indian River County rolled out a new mask policy for K-8 students on Monday.

The new policy is based on a tier system.

Individual schools with 3-4% positive cases among students and staff will require masks with parental opt-out.

Campuses with a 5% or higher rate will only allow for a medical exemption.

Currently, nine of the seventeen K-8 schools are in the orange (3-4%) and red (5% or higher) tiers.

For information on COVID-19 tiered mitigation, click here.

