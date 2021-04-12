Indian River County School Board to revisit mask debate

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The hot topic of masks in schools will take center stage once again in Indian River County.

The school board has a discussion scheduled for Tuesday's 6 p.m. board meeting.

This comes just months after a judge dismissed a lawsuit from several parents who sued the school district, saying the mask mandate was unconstitutional.

Right now, students are required to wear masks at school in certain situations like in hallways, on buses and at arrival and dismissal, as well as when social distancing is not possible. Teachers can coordinate mask breaks when everyone is properly social distanced.

Tuesday evening, school board members are set to discuss a plan to make face masks optional in school and minimize quarantines.

Some of the factors they'll consider include opportunities for vaccination and vaccination rates, changes in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, community and school COVID-19 rates, and guidance from health leaders, as well as safety measures in place.

It is not known whether any changes would impact the current school year. The superintendent is then scheduled to present a plan to the school board in two weeks.

You can read the school board agenda item here.