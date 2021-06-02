Free Martin County summer camp helps to close student learning gap through enrichment program

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — School is now out in Martin County and with many families returning from working remotely, the need for childcare this summer is growing.

The Boys and Girls Club of Martin County began its enrichment summer camp program on Tuesday and still has open spots for students.

"They get attention individually and she's learning so much and has had so much fun," said Patricia Wilson, whose granddaughter attends camp.

Each day, students get three hours of instruction in subjects such as math, science, and reading, from certified teachers.

"She started first-grade last year and it was when we had the virus, and she was on the computer and that was really hard for her just coming out of kindergarten," said Wilson.

Club Director Brooke Petersen said the camp was open last summer, but with strict safety guidelines.

This year, masks are still required as students work to return to a sense of normalcy.

"This summer safety is still our number one concern and priority," said Petersen. "With that being said, we do get to go outside and do field trips this summer."

Petersen said multiple club locations, including Hobe Sound, Indiantown, and Stuart all have openings for camp.

The program is free and is open five days per week.

Families are not restricted by income or location.

Students are fed breakfast, lunch, and a snack while at the camp each day.

"I know during the school year, students were a little bit behind, so we kick it into high gear and make sure that our teachers are helping and stepping in," said Petersen.

Students ages 6 to18 are eligible.

Any families interested in signing up can call the clubs directly, click here.

