Florida judge hears challenge of governor's mask-mandate ban

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask requirements is being challenged in a Tallahassee courtroom.

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper is hearing a lawsuit Friday afternoon.

Parents from several large school districts want the governor's prohibition on mandatory masking lifted as children across Florida return to school.

Palm Beach County's school district implemented mandatory masks for children on campus with an opt-out option.

DeSantis said parents should decide whether their children will wear masks in classrooms.

But with infections from the delta variant surging, some districts are instead following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, Broward County's teacher's union president says three teachers and an aide have died of COVID-19 in just 24 hours.