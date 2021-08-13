Watch

Rebound

Actions

Florida judge hears challenge of governor's mask-mandate ban

3 teachers, aide die recently from COVID-19 in Broward County
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alex Hagan/WPTV
"That's not happening in Florida," Gov. Ron DeSantis says of calls for a government shutdown. "It's harmful. It's destructive. It does not work."
Gov. Ron DeSantis in Port St. Lucie: 'That's not happening in Florida' regarding COVID-19 shutdown
Posted at 12:11 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 12:13:49-04

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask requirements is being challenged in a Tallahassee courtroom.

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper is hearing a lawsuit Friday afternoon.

MORE: 800+ Florida doctors send letter demanding governor repeal anti-mask order

Parents from several large school districts want the governor's prohibition on mandatory masking lifted as children across Florida return to school.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back to School | State of Education

Palm Beach County's school district implemented mandatory masks for children on campus with an opt-out option.

DeSantis said parents should decide whether their children will wear masks in classrooms.

But with infections from the delta variant surging, some districts are instead following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, Broward County's teacher's union president says three teachers and an aide have died of COVID-19 in just 24 hours.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Florida Resources and Information

We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast