800+ Florida doctors send letter demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis repeal anti-mask order

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalization continuing to surge in Florida, more than 800 doctors from across the state on Thursday sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking that he repeal his anti-mask order in schools.

The move comes as many school districts started classes this week for the fall semester.

The governor's executive order prohibits local school districts from issuing mask mandates for students. However, some districts, including Palm Beach County, have offered opt-out options to skirt the order.

The letter from the doctors to the governor demands the following:

Repeal the anti-mask order and encourage local school districts to implement safeguards that can minimize the spread of COVID-19 like mask-wearing

Resume reporting daily COVID-19 data

Do more to increase vaccinations

"Gov. Ron DeSantis is willfully exposing children and their families to COVID-19 infection and sickness, and as physicians, we are united in expressing our anger and frustration at his mismanagement of Florida's pandemic response," said Dr. Mona Mangat, a St. Petersburg immunologist and Board Member for the Committee to Protect Health Care.

Palm Beach County's new superintendent of public schools said Thursday that 440 students have been quarantined because of COVID-19 after just two days of in-classroom instruction.

"Florida is in the middle of a five-alarm fire and our letter is a red alert for Gov. Ron DeSantis to wake up and repeal his executive order," said Dr. Bernard Ashby, a Miami cardiologist.

The governor has shown no sign that he will repeal his anti-mask order.

During a Thursday news conference, DeSantis said the state is deploying a rapid response mobile unit that will deliver monoclonal antibody treatments for people infected with the coronavirus.

Read the full letter sent by the doctors to DeSantis:

"Let's work together to protect Florida children



Physicians across Florida are concerned about Florida’s children and their risk of COVID-19 infections. As the virus burns through Florida, health care providers feel we are fighting this fire without any leadership from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Blocking communities from making local decisions to protect themselves with his top-down, one-size-fits-all edict will only make matters worse.



His executive order prohibiting local school districts from implementing COVID-19 safeguards exposes every child to a virus that is deadlier than the flu, as contagious as smallpox and preventable with two basic mitigation measures: Mask use and vaccinations. Gov. DeSantis has effectively outlawed the former, and all but ignored the latter. With schools resuming and children returning to classrooms, Gov. DeSantis’ anti-safety strategy puts people at risk, including children.



This past week, COVID-19 has infected more than 19,000 Floridians every day, the worst weekly infection rate since the pandemic began, and hospitalized an average of 1,800 Floridians daily. In the last week of July, at least 35 children were hospitalized every day for COVID-19 in Florida, a number that is very likely an undercount since Gov. DeSantis stopped sharing COVID-19 statistics.



Fewer than half of eligible Floridians are fully vaccinated. At the same time, COVID-19 vaccinations are authorized for use only in people ages 12 and older -- meaning 120,000 pre-K- to fifth-graders in the Tampa Bay area can’t be vaccinated.



To protect the health of vulnerable Floridians, we are calling on Gov. DeSantis to do three things immediately.



One, Gov. DeSantis must repeal his reckless executive order and allow and encourage local school districts to implement safeguards that can minimize COVID-19 spread such as mask-wearing. Two, his administration must resume reporting COVID-19 daily data in full. And three, Gov. DeSantis must do much more to get vaccinations in people’s arms.



Gov. DeSantis should strongly encourage every eligible Floridian to get vaccinated and make vaccinations easier, including in local schools.



Shots in arms are only part of an effective safety strategy. For children ineligible for a vaccine, the only protection they have against COVID-19 is for them to wear a mask, and for those around them to do the same. As physicians, we agree with the American Academy of Pediatrics' recommendation that all schools have students, staff and teachers wear masks, which scientific evidence shows reduces COVID-19 spread.



What’s heartbreaking and infuriating for us as doctors is watching children needlessly suffer while Gov. DeSantis rejects simple protections such as masks and vaccinations.



Asking local schools and jurisdictions to look the other way while COVID-19 tears through our communities, or lose funding if they implement safeguards, won’t protect kids. Waving the flag of personal choice, as Gov. DeSantis does, even as those choices endanger the lives of others only robs millions of Floridians of the freedom to eat out, be with their loved ones and, yes, learn in schools safely.



Enough is enough. Florida needs to mask up, get vaccinated, and have a governor willing to lead."

