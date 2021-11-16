Celebrating 'Suits for Seniors' graduates

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — It's a day that's years in the making.

Suits for Seniors, a nonprofit founded in 2015, has been helping local students graduate in style.

High school seniors go through an 8-week program that focuses on guiding them to become leaders in the path of their choice.

On Monday, 100 graduates went across the stage.

Suit for Seniors Founder Tae Edmonds explained to WPTV's Anchor Jay Cashmere the importance of Monday's graduation.

WPTV

"It's very nice to see another 100 kids go across that stage," said Edmonds."We have a total of 1,500 graduates that completed our program, that's 1,500 kids that we also have put into college, so it was a beautiful day to watch those kids walk across the stage."

The program has an 8-week mentoring course that teaches leadership, financial literacy, empowerment, and healthy lifestyles. At the end of the program, each student gets their own tailored suit.

"The girls get pearls and the guys get ties," added Edmonds.

WPTV

In 2020, the organization received the title of "Nonprofit of the Year."

"The pandemic really helped us expand with our virtual curriculum," said Edmonds. "Now we have a self-paced curriculum, so we have a variety of different methods to make sure kids achieve post-secondary success. So, that allowed us to expand our services."

To learn more about Suit for Seniors, click here.