St. Patrick's Day 1 year later: How are businesses celebrating this year as pandemic continues?

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Wednesday is St. Patrick's Day, marking one year since many restaurants and businesses canceled events related to the holiday.

The owner of The Irishmen in Boca Raton voluntarily closed on St. Patrick's Day last year as the pandemic worsened. The next day the governor of Florida forced all restaurants in the state to shut down.

Owner Rossa Flood said he doesn't regret canceling their events last year, which would usually pack hundreds of people into his restaurant.

Flood said this year they have extended their one-day event over an entire week, offering a smaller version of a normal St. Patrick’s Day.

WPTV The Irishmen Restaurant & Pub owner Rossa Flood is scaling back St. Patrick's celebrations this year but happy to be open.

"Tables will be separated. We won't add any additional seating," Flood said.

They will have live music Wednesday, but Flood said they are offering specials on drinks and food all week for those who might not want to come on St. Patrick's Day.

He said he's glad to still be open after months of force shutdowns and COVID-19 restrictions.

"I think that people, in general, are going out of their way to support small local businesses," Flood said.

He is hopeful next St. Patrick's Day will be back to the big celebration they normally have.

"This year, that is just not going to be possible," Flood said.