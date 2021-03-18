Menu

St. Lucie County offering rent, mortgage and utility assistance

Posted at 5:28 AM, Mar 18, 2021
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Help is now available for residents in St. Lucie County who are struggling to pay their rent and mortgage.

Applications are now being accepted online for the county’s rental and mortgage assistance program.

If approved, funds can also be used for utility payments.

The program is open to low income residents living in Port St. Lucie, Ft. Pierce and St. Lucie Village who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

During the online application process, you will have to show proof that your income was effected. A termination letter, pay stub or unemployment claim will suffice.

If approved, you can receive up to 15 months of aide and funds will be paid directly to your landlord, mortgage lender or utility company.

For more information on eligibility requirements and to apply, click here.

