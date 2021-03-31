St. Lucie County launches new grant program to help small businesses

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County announced Wednesday a new program to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The St. Lucie Recovers Small Business Assistance grant program allows qualified businesses to receive up to $10,000 if they have up to 50 employees and total revenue of less than $5 million.

Small businesses with annual revenues greater than $5 million that experienced a reduction in annual revenue of more than 40 percent will be eligible for grants up to $20,000.

The county said priority will be given to businesses that did not receive COVID-19 funding through other federal, state or local programs.

Officials said funds can be used to cover mortgage, rent, utilities, reopening costs and new operational expenses needed to ensure safety measures.

Visit the Recover St. Lucie website to learn more and how to apply.