South Florida hospital giving COVID-19 vaccine to teens with pre-existing conditions

MIAMI, Fla. — A South Florida hospital is expanding access to the coronavirus vaccine for younger patients.

Nicklaus Childrens Hospital in Miami will begin accepting appointments for at risk teens and adults starting Monday morning.

The program is specifically for patients who are between the ages of 16 and 21 and have pre-existing health conditions such as asthma, cancer or diabetes.

In order to receive the vaccine, parents will need to provide a COVID-19 vulnerability form that must be completed by a doctor.

So far, the hospital has vaccinated 500 patients since February, and the staff is now looking to help more families after receiving additional shipments of the Pfizer vaccine.

"The big change that we’re doing now, is allowing families directly to sign up themselves. You still need a note from your physician that we provided on the website where they can sign up and then they can turn those in. Initially, it was done by the physicians themselves but now the families can do it," said Dr. Marcos Mestre.

Although the hospital has multiple locations throughout South Florida, the vaccine is only being administered at its Miami Campus. The address is 3200 SW 60th Ct #104, Miami, FL 33155

To make an appointment, click here.