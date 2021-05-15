South Florida gets back to hosting summer camp for kids

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — On a sunny Friday evening, Whitney Ahlrich and her boyfriend, Ben, toss around a football in the driveway with their son, Weston.

The family is counting down the days until summer, when 11-year-old Weston heads to camp.

"He just needs to be busy in the summer," Ahlrich said. "He needs to interact with other kids. We have to work, so instead of staying home, he has to do something active."

Ahlrich said her son has been going to the Boynton Beach summer camp since he was eight.

Last year, most camps in Palm Beach County were canceled because of the pandemic.

This year, she's not really concerned about coronaviarus-related issues.

"Not really," Ahlrich said. "I mean, I feel like it's the same kind of thing with school. He's going to be around a bunch of kids. I feel like he'll be OK."

Securing a summer camp may prove challenging this time around. Recently, the town of Jupiter announced it was holding youth summer camps this year from June 28 to July 30 with reduced capacity and registration through a lottery format.

"A decision was made a little while ago," Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson said.

He said Boca Raton has also decided to hold their summer camps.

"We will be willing to open and offer to all the kids who take advantage of summer camps -- the outdoor summer camps," he said.

While Boca Raton has a wide range of camps from surfing tennis to golf, to name a few, there will also be restrictions.

"We can't have as many participants as we've had in the past in order to maintain social distancing," he said.

Ahlrich said Weston is looking forward to this summer and she's prepared for the unknown.

"I feel like he'll be OK and if he's sick we'll keep him home," she said.