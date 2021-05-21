South Florida Fair wraps up this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's the final weekend of the South Florida Fair, and there are still lots of surprises in store.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida

Vendors have been pleased with the turnout since gates opened two weeks ago and ready to cash in on more sales during the last weekend.

"When I got the opportunity to be at the fair, I got the call, I jumped at it," said Rasheed Shihada, owner and executive chef for Olive Oil of the World. "I get to finally talk to some customers. I get to meet people that I typically wouldn't meet at the farmers market, and that's been really cool."

WPTV Rasheed Shihada is one of many vendors selling products at the South Florida Fair.

A smaller fair was held in January at the South Florida Fairgrounds, and all attractions were outdoors.

However, for the first time in more than 100 years, the full South Florida Fair is being held in May.

With indoor space available for vendors, many small business owners decided to participate.

"We've seen a ton of people coming in and out," said Ashley Lancelot, a vendor for Native Armor. "It seems to me, in my opinion, that a lot of people want to kind of go jump back into life a little bit."

