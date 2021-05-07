Vendors optimistic about business as South Florida Fair kicks off

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The South Florida Fair is back for the second time in just a few months. Local businesses hope the fair gives them a nice rebound from the pandemic.

It’s the second time the fair has been hosted in less than six months and many vendors believe this run will be better than ever.

The South Florida Fair has been hosted in January for more than 100 years, but for the first time, it's being held in May.

It's also the first experience for Ashley Lancelot as an entrepreneur.

"Yes, this is our first time at the fair. So, we're very excited. We don't know what to expect, but we're hoping for a great turnout," said Lancelot.

WPTV Ashley Lancelot traveled from St. Lucie County to sell her elderberry products at the South Florida Fair.

She traveled from St. Lucie County to set up shop and is ready to share her fresh batches of elderberry syrup.

"Elderberry is just natural antioxidants. … It's a way to just boost your immune system," Lancelot said.

She reserved a booth after noticing more foot traffic at local farmer's markets.

"We've seen a ton of people coming in and out. It seems to me, in my opinion, that a lot of people want to kind of go jump back into life a little bit," Lancelot said.

The South Florida mini-fair was solely held outdoors in January.

Having guaranteed indoor space for the May event made the decision easier for Kultural Adornments, an online boutique that is putting its collection of global clothing and accessories on full display.

WPTV Hetheru Raatmut has a variety of cultural clothing for sale at the South Florida Fair.

"I love people, and I love to talk and really share my perspective about different things that are happening so that I could be a healing force in the world," said Hetheru Raatmut, fashion designer for Kultural Adornments.

The next three weekends are a prime opportunity for retailers to rake in sales.

They are staying optimistic and hoping a large turnout will get them back on track.

"This is just a way again to share, not just in this experience, but to be able to meet people and to have relationships because really that's what we're about," Lancelot said.

Children 10 and under can enter the fair for free. Tickets are $10 Monday through Friday and $20 on the weekends.

