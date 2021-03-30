Menu

Senate bill seeks to increase unemployment benefits in Florida

SB 1906 would increase weekly benefits from $275 to $375
A Florida Senate bill seeking to increase unemployment benefits has passed its first hurdle.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Mar 30, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Unemployment benefits could soon increase in the Sunshine State.

SB 1906 passed its first hurdle Monday in the Florida Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism.

The proposal seeks to increase weekly unemployment benefits from $275 to $375. The minimum weekly benefits would increase from $32 to $100.

It also eases the burden for those who collect unemployment by reducing work-search requirements for from five job applications per week to three.

Although the bill passed the Senate committee this week, it still has a few more hurdles before its receives the final stamp of approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to FileUnemployment.org, Florida continues to rank among the bottom five states in nation with the lowest unemployment compensation benefits.

States paying the least

Mississippi: $235
Arizona: $240
Louisiana: $247
Alabama: $275
Florida: $275

States paying the most

Massachusetts: $1,220
Ohio: $802
Washington: $790
Rhode Island: $730
Connecticut: $724

If signed into law, the proposal would take effect July 1.

