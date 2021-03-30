Senate bill seeks to increase unemployment benefits in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Unemployment benefits could soon increase in the Sunshine State.

SB 1906 passed its first hurdle Monday in the Florida Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism.

The proposal seeks to increase weekly unemployment benefits from $275 to $375. The minimum weekly benefits would increase from $32 to $100.

It also eases the burden for those who collect unemployment by reducing work-search requirements for from five job applications per week to three.

Although the bill passed the Senate committee this week, it still has a few more hurdles before its receives the final stamp of approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to FileUnemployment.org, Florida continues to rank among the bottom five states in nation with the lowest unemployment compensation benefits.

States paying the least

Mississippi: $235

Arizona: $240

Louisiana: $247

Alabama: $275

Florida: $275

States paying the most

Massachusetts: $1,220

Ohio: $802

Washington: $790

Rhode Island: $730

Connecticut: $724

If signed into law, the proposal would take effect July 1.