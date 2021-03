WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Are you interested in educating students in Palm Beach County?

The School District of Palm Beach County will hold a virtual chat March 11 with members of the public who would like to become a teacher.

Two, 30-minute live sessions will be held at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Attendees will learn where they can teach, how to apply, along with salary and benefits.

Click here if you would like to register for the event.