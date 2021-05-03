Restaurants can start applying for 'revitalization fund' on Monday

Whether you own a restaurant, bar, food truck or bakery the Small Business Administration has a new relief program to help struggling businesses in the food and beverage industry.

Starting Monday at noon, the agency will begin accepting applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The relief effort is designed to help owners recover loss revenues due to the pandemic.

If approved applicants can receive a grant equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location.

Funds can be used to cover a variety of expenses such as payroll, utilities, mortgage and operating costs.

It’s important to note, although the program begins Monday, the SBA will only process certain applications for the next three weeks.

Priority will be given to businesses that are owned by women, veterans and those that have faced social and economic challenges.

When applying, the SBA recommends applicants have all of the required documents handy and to fill out the application carefully. Once submitted applicants won’t be able to make changes.

“They need to make sure their numbers are correct , their information is correct because once it’s submitted, we cannot make changes on their behalf and then they will have to resubmit again and that is going to make it even lengthier," said Victoria Guerrero, District Director for the SBA

To learn more about the program, click here.

For help with the application process, assistance is available through local SBA community development centers.

On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., State Representative Lois Frankel will host a free a webinar with SBA officials to answer questions about the program.

To register, click here.