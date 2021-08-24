Watch

Rebound

Actions

Restaurant Week creating boost for Palm Beach County businesses

items.[0].videoTitle
Discover The Palm Beaches Restaurant week runs through the end of the month.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 08:34:02-04

It's been more than a week since Discover the Palm Beach's Restaurant Week kicked off and the numbers are starting to roll in.

Restaurant week is a new promotion where more than 130 restaurants throughout Palm Beach County are currently offering discounts on signature dishes.

Participating restaurants are serving up multi-course, prix-fixe menus with prices starting at $25 for brunch and lunch, and $45 and/or $55 for dinner.

So far WPTV has received feedback from eight restaurants who say they've had more than 600 orders, totaling around $30,000.

CEO of Okeechobee Prime Seafood in West Palm Beach, Ralph Lewis says the boost in sales has truly helped during a period when business is usually slower this time of the year. His latest seafood concept located on Okeechobee Boulevard saw an increase of nearly 20% in new customers during the weekend.

Some of the popular dishes that you can find on his menu include, lobster stuffed flounder fillet, grilled oysters , a sea food boil and smoked brisket jambalaya with lobster.

Discover The Palm Beaches Restaurant week runs through the end of the month.

You can find a complete list of participating restaurants and menus, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources and Information

We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast