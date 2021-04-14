Pop-up vaccine clinic for veterans, their spouses and caregivers in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach VA Medical Clinic is teaming up with Indian River State College to host a pop-up vaccine clinic for all veterans, their spouses, and adult caregivers with a valid ID.

The one-day event will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Richardson Center at 6155 College Lane, Vero Beach, FL. Walk-ins are welcomed.

Due to the recommendations from the CDC and FDA, the clinic will be offering the Moderna vaccine instead of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Second dose appointments will take place on May 12 at the same location.

"This vaccine is going to help end this pandemic in our veterans served the least we can do is serve them in return and provide this opportunity to go back to hopefully a normal act of some kind along with their spouse and their caregivers," Public Affairs Officer, Andrea Madrazo said.

For more information, click here.