Pop-up vaccine clinic for veterans in Belle Glade on Wednesday

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center will resume distributing the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine at its pop-up clinics throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

The move comes following approval from the CDC and FDA.

On Wednesday, the VA will host a one-day clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church in Belle Glade.

An area where officials said there’s a demand for the single dose shot.

“The West Palm Beach VA has heard great news that the Belle Glade community is very interested in the Janssen vaccine also known as the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, so we are very happy of the approval from the CDC and FDA to give this option back to them,” said Andrea Madrazo, Public Affairs Officer.

The clinic is open to all veterans, their spouses and caregivers.

Also, 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available. Second dose appointments will be held on May 28, 2021.

The church is located at 401 SW 1 Street, Belle Glade, FL 33430.

For more information on upcoming vaccine clinics click here.

