Pop-up clinics offering COVID-19 vaccine in Palm Beach County this week

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Christ Fellowship Church is joining the fight against the Coronavirus with a one-day pop up vaccine clinic.

It will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Belle Glades Campus with the help of local group Guardians of The Glades.

600 doses of the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available to all Florida residents 18 and up with a valid ID.

The church is located at 400 W Ave A, Belle Glade, FL 33430.

Many residents were asked to pre-register however, organizers said if residents didn't get a chance to Walks-ins will be accepted.

Here's a look ahead at other pop-up clinics this week in Palm Beach County:



Tuesday April 13, 2021

Mall at Wellington Nordstrom Parking Lot 9 a.m.

400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available

Priority will be given to those participating in the Village's weekly food distribution.

10320 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414

Wednesday April 14, 2020

9 a.m. 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine available

Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach

11600 Poinciana Blvd.