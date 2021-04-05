Palm Tran seeks to fill variety of jobs including bus drivers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Are you looking for a new career?

Palm Tran tweeted Monday they have multiple positions currently available.

Palm Tran has open positions for bus operators, Contracts Compliance Coordinator, Administrative Services Supervisor (Payroll) and much more! Check out the link below, and apply today!https://t.co/ziHPe0rH1t — palm_tran (@palm_tran) April 5, 2021

Among the jobs available include bus operators, contracts compliance coordinator and administrative services supervisor.

Visit the Palm Tran jobs site to learn more about the positions and how to apply.