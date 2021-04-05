Watch

Palm Tran seeks to fill variety of jobs including bus drivers

Posted at 2:03 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 14:03:14-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Are you looking for a new career?

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida

Palm Tran tweeted Monday they have multiple positions currently available.

Among the jobs available include bus operators, contracts compliance coordinator and administrative services supervisor.

Visit the Palm Tran jobs site to learn more about the positions and how to apply.

