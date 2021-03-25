Palm Beach International Boat Show kicks off in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 35th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show is back in town with plans to make waves in the region's economy.

The show runs through Sunday along Flagler Drive and the Intracoastal Waterway.

The show will be following strict health and safety standards.

All show staff, exhibitors and attendees are required to have their temperature checked before entering the show and must wear face coverings.

"We're asking everybody to wear a mask and to be safe," said Andrew Doole, the president of U.S. Boat Shows, Informa Markets.

"We've been staying busier than we've ever been in my 30 years that I can ever remember, but this year I think it's gonna be an epic weekend. We've got customers calling from all over the country, even international customers, saying that they're going to be down here," said Bryan Connley, a boat show vendor and the owner of Connley Fishing.

Vendors from across South Florida are ready to greet customers and optimistic about the turnout expected this year.

"The total economic impact to Palm Beach County is $84.2 million," West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said. "I'm telling you that West Palm Beach is going to get a lion's share of that $84.2 million."

WPTV The Palm Beach International Boat Show is being held through Sunday along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront.

The event features more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts and accessories, including hundreds of boats ranging from 8-foot inflatables to superyachts nearly 300 feet in length.

All tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting the boat show's website. Tickets are $28 for adults and $15 for children. An adult two-day pass can be purchased for $52.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Last year's event was held virtually because of the burgeoning pandemic.