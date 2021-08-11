Palm Beach County set to offer new round of mortgage assistance

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is starting a second round of assistance for homeowners in need.
The Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Mortgage Assistance Program allows new applicants impacted by COVID-19 to apply for financial assistance to help to pay the following:
- Delinquent first mortgage
- Escrow payments
- Second mortgages
- Late fees
- Condominium and homeowners’ association payments
- Special assessments
- Other mortgage associated costs related to COVID-19
The county said up to six months of assistance, not to exceed $10,000, will be provided to income-eligible households who are at least one-month delinquent in their home mortgage, escrow payments and/or condominium and homeowners' association payments.
Online applications can be submitted Aug. 16 to Sept. 7
The county said all applications must be submitted online on the county's Department of Housing and Economic Development's website and will be processed on a first-come, first qualified, first-served basis.