Palm Beach County set to offer new round of mortgage assistance

Applications can be submitted starting Aug. 16
WFTS
Posted at 1:14 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 13:14:43-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is starting a second round of assistance for homeowners in need.

The Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Mortgage Assistance Program allows new applicants impacted by COVID-19 to apply for financial assistance to help to pay the following:

  • Delinquent first mortgage
  • Escrow payments
  • Second mortgages
  • Late fees
  • Condominium and homeowners’ association payments
  • Special assessments
  • Other mortgage associated costs related to COVID-19

The county said up to six months of assistance, not to exceed $10,000, will be provided to income-eligible households who are at least one-month delinquent in their home mortgage, escrow payments and/or condominium and homeowners' association payments.

Online applications can be submitted Aug. 16 to Sept. 7

The county said all applications must be submitted online on the county's Department of Housing and Economic Development's website and will be processed on a first-come, first qualified, first-served basis.

