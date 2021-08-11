Palm Beach County set to offer new round of mortgage assistance

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is starting a second round of assistance for homeowners in need.

The Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Mortgage Assistance Program allows new applicants impacted by COVID-19 to apply for financial assistance to help to pay the following:

Delinquent first mortgage

Escrow payments

Second mortgages

Late fees

Condominium and homeowners’ association payments

Special assessments

Other mortgage associated costs related to COVID-19

The county said up to six months of assistance, not to exceed $10,000, will be provided to income-eligible households who are at least one-month delinquent in their home mortgage, escrow payments and/or condominium and homeowners' association payments.

Online applications can be submitted Aug. 16 to Sept. 7

The county said all applications must be submitted online on the county's Department of Housing and Economic Development's website and will be processed on a first-come, first qualified, first-served basis.