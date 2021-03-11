Palm Beach County schools offering food to all children during spring break

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Food insecurity continues to be an issue and the pandemic has only made the situation worse.

Palm Beach County School's Director of Food Service Allison Monbleau said prior to the coronavirous outbreak, food insecurity was at about 60%. She now believes that number "could be as high as 80%" with so many families impacted.

To help combat the problem and ensure kids have access to healthy meals, the school district is hosting a spring break food distribution at 140 sites on Thursday.

The free food giveaway is open to all families with children (18 and younger) even if they are not enrolled in a Palm Beach County School.

The child does not have to be present to pick up meals. However, one of the following forms of identification is required to receive meals at the food distribution sites: Student ID Badge, Student Barcode Letter (that can be found in your child's student portal), Passport, Birth Certificate, or Library Card. The adult picking up the meals can also bring a picture that has themselves and the children for whom they are picking up food, in the photo.

The food boxes will contain enough groceries to last for eight days.

"They are actually getting the pantry style groceries to make that breakfast which we think is a much better use of the food. So they are getting all the supplies to make the eight days worth of breakfast lunch supper and snacks," Monbleau said.

Food will be distributed at different times depending on the school site.

