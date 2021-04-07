Palm Beach County reopening online COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is reopening its online vaccine appointment portal on Wednesday.

Beginning at 9 a.m., residents book appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Between Friday through Saturday, 20,000 first dose appointments will be available.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

The vaccines will be distributed at the district’s three mass vaccination sites in Palm Beach County. The South County Civic Center west of Delray Beach, the Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens, and the South Florida Fairgrounds in suburban West Palm Beach.

Appointments will be available for all Floridians 18 and older.

Individuals who are 16 and 17 years old can also set up an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine only. A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment of those who are 16 and 17 years old.

For those without internet access, the Health Care District’s helpline at 561-804-4115 is available to assist in English, Spanish and Creole.

