Palm Beach County re-launching Emergency Rental Assistance program

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is re-launching its Emergency Rental Assistance program to help families impacted by the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the county opened the online portal, but ended up closing it two days later due to a high volume of applicants.

The portal will reopen Thursday April 1, 2021 at 8 a.m.

The program helps low-income households secure funds to pay overdue rent and utility bills. Applicants may receive up to 12 months of assistance.

In order to receive rental help, applicants must meet the following requirements:



qualify for unemployment or be able to prove income was impacted by Covid-19

at risk of being homeless

household income at or below 80% of the area median

Once approved, payments will be made directly to the landlord or utility company.

Renters must also be able to provide the following documentation: valid government-issued ID; Social Security card; proof of income; and proof of residency.

To apply, click here.

