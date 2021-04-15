Palm Beach County opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to those 16 and older

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Healthcare District of Palm Beach County is re-opening its vaccine booking portal with a few changes.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, all Florida residents as young as 16 years old will be able to book an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine. A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment for individuals who are 16 and 17 years old.

More than 16,000 appointments will be available at the county's three mass vaccination sites.

New this time around, more dates have been added with extended hours for convenience and flexibility said Darcy Davis, CEO of The Health Care District of Palm Beach County.

Appointment dates will be available between Tuesday, April 20 through Thursday, May 6.

"We want to make sure we are accessible as possible. So a few hours after work or perhaps during lunch time, we want to make sure that people can get the vaccine and that access is not a barrier for them," Davis added.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call the Health Care District’s helpline at 561-804-4115.

