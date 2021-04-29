Palm Beach County hosting webinar on emergency rental assistance for landlords

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Community Services Department will host two information sessions on emergency rental assistance (ERA) for landlords.

The online webinars will cover a variety of topics including (ERA) eligibility requirements, helping tenants apply for assistance, and how to become a Palm Beach County vendor.

Community Services Executive Director, James Green said legal aid advisors will also be on hand to answer any questions regarding the CDC eviction moratorium and The Rapid Response Eviction Prevention Program.

"We understand that it has been very challenging for many of our property owners and some of them still don't know some of the assistance that's available for them so it's very critical they are able to receive the information that will be presented during our webinar session," said James.

Landlords are encouraged to join via Zoom to any of the two sessions starting at noon and 5:30 p.m.