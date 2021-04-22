Palm Beach County Food Bank expands 'Food for Kids' program to weekends

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Food Bank is expanding its "Food for Kids" program, providing weekend meals for students and families.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner were on hand for the announcement Thursday morning at the food bank's new Lake Worth Beach facility.

The expansion of the program is thanks to a $1.6 million gift from part-time Palm Beach residents Stephen and Christine Schwarzman. Stephen Schwarzman is chairman and CEO of the Blackstone Group, a private equity firm.

"We're now able to do even more to close the gaps on food insecurity," DeSantis said, praising the Schwarzmans for their donation.

Stephen Schwarzman said he and his wife have spent much of the past year in Palm Beach because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brittany Collins/WPTV Stephen Schwarzman smiles during an April 22, 2021, news conference at the Palm Beach County Food Bank in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

"My wife and I watch the local news each night in Palm Beach," he said. "I was stunned to see the huge lines of people waiting for the food necessary to sustain them. We decided we needed to do something to help."

In addition to the $1.6 million gift, the Schwarzmans also contributed $500,000 to help complete the food bank's new warehouse and distribution center.

DeSantis spent the morning in Wellington signing the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) reservoir's project partnership agreement.