One more week until May 17 tax deadline

We are less than a week away from the amended IRS income tax filing deadline of May 17.

West Palm Beach tax expert and strategist Chantelle Brown tells WPTV if you have waited until now to process your taxes to not wait until the last minute.

Brown reminds taxpayers the IRS won’t normally call you unless you have an outstanding balance you owe on.

The IRS has been experiencing record delays this year due to the pandemic that has slowed down the refund process.

As long as your taxes or payments are postmarked by midnight on May 17 you should not face any penalty from the IRS.

For those who received unemployment payments this tax year it’s important to note the first $10,200 you received are not taxable, a change from the past years.

If your return isn’t processed in the normal 21 days, Brown says it’s possible the automated system couldn’t complete your return.

The systems will then send your income tax filings to a queue called “error resolution.”

She adds as of last Tuesday the error resolution guidance suggested a wait time of ten weeks once it has been added to the queue.