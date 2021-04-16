No appointment needed for pop-up vaccine clinic in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Indian River County Health Department is hosting its second "no appointment needed" vaccine clinic on Friday at the Fairgrounds in Vero Beach.

The drive-up site will begin accepting residents on a first-come first-served basis at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Nurses will be administering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

A CDC vaccination card is required for second dose shots.

The site is open to all Florida residents over 18 with a valid I.D.

Individuals who are 16 and 17 can also receive their shot with a parent or guardian present.

“It’s difficult for many people to get appointments and this offers people who sometimes have difficulty in scheduling to be able to just come and drive up and we can definitely take care of them and vaccinate,” said Miranda Hawkins, Health Officer for the Health Department of Indian River County.

The county will host its third no appointment clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Friday, April 23.

The Fairgrounds is located at 7955 58 AVE, Vero Beach, FL.