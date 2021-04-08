No appointment needed for pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Division of Emergency Management is teaming up with Feeding South Florida for a pop-up vaccine clinic in Palm Beach County.

The one-day event will be held Thursday at the United Haitian Baptist Church in West Palm Beach located at 2015 Parker Avenue.

Organizers say 400 single doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available on a first come, first serve basis starting from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies last.

The site is open to Florida residents 18 and up with a valid ID.

Shots will be administered by staff with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

A similar event is also happening at the Broward Courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 pm. The address is 201 SE 6th Street Suite #3872.