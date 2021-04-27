New one-million sq. ft. Port St. Lucie distribution center could bring 500 jobs

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Five hundred new jobs could be coming to Port St. Lucie.

On Monday, city officials unanimously approved plans for a new distribution center near Midway Road and Interstate 95.

"It seems like Port St. Lucie is active and always trying to get someone to come here," Coastal Pest Control owner James Cordeiro said. "Someone larger to bring their facilities here."

The proposed space is approximately 1,077,000 square feet and features 98 loading bays for trucks.

City officials said they hope to announce the tenant in June.

"To the residents at home, sharpen your pencils, get your resumes," said Jill Marasa, with the St. Lucie Economic Development Council. "If you're one of the 77,000 people leaving St. Lucie County, we're going to turn you around because we want you to work here."

The space will also feature 1,000 parking spaces and over 30,000 square ft. of office space.

"I think some people will really be scared of that much traffic on Midway that's already sort of jammed up," Cordeiro said. "Others will just be all about the growth."

Mayor Gregory Oravec said this project has been in the works for years and that it's another step in making Port St. Lucie a great place to both live and work.

"Port St. Lucie is growing and everything is going west," Cordeiro said.

