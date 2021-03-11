New manufacturing facility will bring hundreds of jobs to Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One of the largest manufacturing companies in Florida is expanding its operation to Belle Glade.

Next week, Finfrock will break ground on a 140 thousand sq. ft. facility at Glades Gateway Commerce Park.

“Road to economic recovery for the Glades community,” Melissa McKinlay, Palm Beach County Commissioner said.

Leaders from around the county gathered for the announcement at Lomax Harrelle Pavillion at the Belle Glade Marina, Thursday. Finfrock a design-builder and manufacturer, is transforming 100 acres of the park into a concrete manufacturing facility.

“That is for the Glades community, jobs, jobs, jobs,” Mayor Steve Wilson said.

The deal will bring more than 200 jobs to the area.

“Whether it be in administration or manufacturing this is going to be a great community partner,” Kelly Smallridge, President of the Palm Beach County Business Development Board said.

Belle Glade has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country at 48 percent. Finfrock said they plan to partner with Palm Beach State College and the Palm Beach County School District to fill some of the openings.

“We have a lot of jobs with a lot of different skill sets and so, that’s what really attracted me to the education systems here, that they can train and that’s really what we need,” Allen Frinfrock said.

The Business Development Board estimates this deal will have a 242 million economic impact on the region. The company plans to be operational by the second half of 2022.

Commissioner Melissa McKinlay believes this is opening the door to other opportunities for the Glades.

“It’s such a logistically key location, I think a lot of people are going to start turning their heads now and realize what’s been here all along,” she said.

